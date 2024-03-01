USC football quarterback Caleb Williams has been the best player in college football for the past two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy after the 2022 season, and he had another great year in 2023 despite the Trojans struggling overall as a team. Now, Williams is heading to the NFL, and he is expected to be the first player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Caleb Williams is currently at the NFL Combine meeting with teams, and he was able to meet with the Chicago Bears, the team that possesses the number one pick. They are expected to pick the USC football star, and it has always been a dream for Williams to go #1 overall.
“It’s been a dream of mine to go first, and so whoever picks first — can’t wait,” Williams said, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero.
There have been some rumors that another team could trade up to get that number one pick to draft Williams, but now, it is looking like the Bears will keep that pick. They could've decided to keep Justin Fields and trade the first pick, but there are now a lot of rumors saying that Fields will likely go to the Atlanta Falcons. As the days go by, it looks more and more likely that Williams will go from USC to the Windy City.
Caleb Williams put up absurd numbers during his past two seasons with the USC football team, and Bears fans are hoping that they get to see Williams do that again in Chicago next year. His Heisman season with the Trojans was obviously a special one as he finished 333-500 through the air for 4,547 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. This past season wasn't quite as crazy as Williams finished the year 266-338 for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
The NFL Draft is less than two months away now as it will get started on April 25th. Williams will likely hear his name called first.