My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The buildup to the 2023 NFL Draft has been rather rocky for star Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Heading into the offseason, Carter was expected to potentially be the first overall pick of the draft, but he ended up finding himself involved in some legal troubles when a warrant was issued for his arrest due to his involvement in a fatal car crash that killed one of his Bulldogs teammates and a coach as well.

For the most part, though, it doesn’t seem like Carter’s recent run-in with the law has impacted his draft stock much, and he’s set to make his second pre-draft visit with the Chicago Bears after previously visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. But according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Carter isn’t accepting any visits to teams that don’t have a top ten pick in the draft, so he may not be visiting with many other teams after the Bears.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. ‘I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,’ Rosenhaus said. ‘He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.’ Carter was invited and plans to attend the NFL Draft later this month in Kansas City.”

Carter is certainly a top prospect in the draft, but fans were worried that his involvement in the fatal incident mentioned above could cause him to fall down the board. That hasn’t really happened to this point, though, and it doesn’t seem like anything that Carter or his camp are worried about either. As a result, Carter will likely still be one of the top players off the board, with Chicago remaining a top suitor for his services.