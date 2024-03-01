Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been one of the best wide receivers in college football for the past couple of years, and now it is time for him to leave the Buckeyes. Harrison Jr. is heading to the NFL, and he is expected to be one of the first players picked in this year's NFL Draft. The Ohio State star is currently at the NFL Combine, but there was an interesting turn of events on Friday.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is at the NFL Combine right now and he was scheduled to speak to the media at an 8:20 AM press conference on Friday morning. It's unclear why, but the Ohio State football WR did not end up meeting with reporters.
“An NFL spokesman told reporters that #OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t talk to the media at his previously scheduled 8:20 am press conference,” Ian Rapoport said in a tweet.
This is definitely an interesting decision by Harrison Jr. and it is surprising to see. It will be interesting to wait and see if any information comes out on why he decided not to speak to the press.
Harrison Jr. has been an absolute force during the past two seasons with Ohio State. In 2022, he finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. This past season with the Buckeyes, he finished the year with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ohio State knows how to develop wide receivers and they have a lot of players at the position that are having a lot of success in the NFL.
The next Ohio State football WR that is going to have a lot of success in the NFL is Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr. is going to be taken early in the draft and whatever team gets him will expect him to make a big impact immediately. Harrison Jr. certainly has the talent to come in and be an extremely productive WR during his rookie season.