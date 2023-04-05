Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Georgia’s Broderick Jones has been one of the busiest offensive line prospects. Jones will now embark on a pre-draft journey that will see him visit five interested NFL franchises.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will both host Broderick Jones, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. They’ll join the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals in getting a closer look at the offensive lineman, per Fowler.

After redshirting his freshman season, Jones was pressed into action during Georgia’s National Championship run in 2021. The offensive lineman started Georgia’s final four games of the year as named to the All-SEC rookie team. Georgia once again won the National Championship in 2022. Jones played a much larger role, starting 15 games in the title run. Jones’ efforts earned him First-team All-SEC honors.

Jones truly grew as a player during his time in Georgia. NFL teams are hoping his growth continues into the professional level. More than a handful of teams believe that it will.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets allowed 42 sacks last year while the Patriots allowed 41. New York is on the precipice of adding Aaron Rodgers via trade. They’ll want a strong offensive line in front of him. New England is looking to salvage what they have in Mac Jones. A player like Jones would certainly make him feel safer in the pocket.

The Titans were worse than both teams, allowing 49 sacks. The Bears (58 sacks allowed) and Cardinals (46) could certainly use some help as well.

As he prepares to enter the NFL, Broderick Jones certainly doesn’t have a shortage of suitors. Each team will now get a chance to scout the Georgia OL prospect.