The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continue to work away to get an Aaron Rodgers trade completed, and according to an ESPN source, “much of [the deal] remains done,” Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote on Thursday.
Although the source said that neither side appears to be in a rush to get the swap completed, both would like to get it done sooner rather than later. It was previously reported that the Jets would be looking for at least a first-round draft pick, but that might no longer be the case.
“The feeling around the league is that multiple high picks, but not necessarily a first-rounder, might just be able to get it done,” wrote Fowler.” Draft compensation appears more of an issue now than the financial component. But as a few people have pointed out, the Packers are trying to secure proper compensation for a Hall of Fame player while balancing the delicate relationship with that player, which takes time.”
Graziano’s sources agree, saying the Packers aren’t insisting on the Jets’ first-round pick (No. 13 overall), and reportedly could be satisfied with the high second-round pick the team got from the Cleveland Browns in the Elijah Moore trade.
The one concern the Jets have with Rodgers is how long the veteran star is planning to play; they obviously don’t want to overpay for a single year of the Packers’ signal-caller.
“I found literally no one on either side of this who believes it won’t happen,” Graziano asserted. “I am confident that Rodgers will be the Jets’ quarterback in 2023, and I feel strongly that a deal that doesn’t involve the Jets’ 2023 first-rounder will be finalized before this year’s draft.”
If that is the case, an Aaron Rodgers trade from the Packers to the Jets will be official before Apr. 27.