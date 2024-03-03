Caleb Williams is widely expected to become the first overall pick at the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and that's even though he isn't throwing at the 2024 NFL Combine. His decision not to participate in drills at the Combine has led some to question his character and his personality, but on Saturday, one simple gesture from the former USC Trojans star may have some of his critics dialing down on their opinion of the quarterback (via Peter Schrager of FOX Sports).
“Last player to leave the field Saturday night after the drills? Caleb Williams. Hung and said goodbye to all the folks who ran the drills and worked the event.”
Sure, that was not anything about football, but that offers a glimpse of Caleb Williams as a person and not just as a player.
Some will not see it that way and will continue to question Caleb Williams' character, but so far, odds continue to suggest that he is a lock to become selected first overall at the draft.
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick (via the Carolina Panthers) which means Williams is looking like the NFC North franchise's next quarterback even though the team still has Justin Fields in the fold. The Bears can still trade the pick and keep Fields or retain the pick, draft Williams, and trade Fields. Either way, most people believe that Caleb Williams is a lock to be the first one taken off the NFL Draft board.
Caleb Williams played college football with the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to USC for the final two years of his stint in the NCAA.