With the Chicago Bears sticking with Justin Fields, all eyes will be on what the team does with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The prevailing thought around the league is that the team will be trading down and acquiring more draft capital. A potential target for them later in the draft is USC star WR Jordan Addison. When asked about a potential fit with the Bears, Jordan Addison sounded excited, per Greg Braggs Jr.

“Great quarterback (Justin Fields), they’ve (Bears) already got great receivers, like Darnell Mooney,” Addison said. “Being in that offense, I’ll show them that I’m the playmaker they need.”

WR Jordan Addison talks about the way his parents raised him and what it would be like to play with the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/z9Y2lzHGyM — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite Jordan Addison’s rave review, the Bears’ wide receiver group was a disappointment last season. Mooney and late-season acquisition Chase Claypool showed flashes, but they still lack a true WR1 talent to take them over the top. Addison could be that guy for Chicago: the star USC wide receiver lit up defenses before declaring for the NFL draft this year.

Grabbing better weapons for Justin Fields needs to be the priority for the Bears in the NFL Draft. It doesn’t necessarily need to be a rookie receiver too: Chicago can trade their top selection for proven talent in the league. Rumors about a potential trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins have floated as a potential option for the team.

If the Bears are feeling bold, they could just straight up draft Jordan Addison with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. However, the most likely route for the USC wide receiver to end up in Chicago is if the team trades down to nab him.