The New York Yankees are still right in the playoff picture this season, but they have started to become the victim of a lot of self-imposed mistakes during games that have seen them fall out of first place in the AL East. The Yankees have become error-prone, both on the stat sheet but also mentally, and that has been a big contributor to their drop-off in recent months.

That was never more evident than it was on Wednesday night, when the pinstripes took on the Tampa Bay Rays in an AL East clash. First, it was shortstop Anthony Volpe making another brutal error in the field, something that has popped up far too often in recent times.

In the ninth inning, the problem got even worse for New York. With a runner on first and just one out, Trent Grisham tried to bunt for a hit and beat the shift down the third base line, but he was thrown out at first base. Austin Wells made it over to second, but wandered off the bag when Grisham was thrown out, seemingly assuming that the inning was over. The Rays got him in a pickle for the third out and the game headed to extra innings.

Given the situation, this sequence was staggering. Austin Wells forgets the outs and wanders off second base, sending the game into extra innings: pic.twitter.com/DkhnIfgMuv — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 31, 2025

Thankfully for Yankees fans, New York was able to come through and still get the win in the end. After the two teams traded runs in the 10th inning, new addition Ryan McMahon won the game with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 11th to give the Yanks a 5-4 victory and let Austin Wells off the hook.

While manager Aaron Boone and the rest of the team will be happy with the victory, they will not be happy with the lack of mental and physical discipline that has plagued them recently and continued to on Wednesday night.

That is the type of thing that can get you bounced from the playoffs in a flash, and the Yankees will want to avoid that fate after the same kind of things haunted them in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers a year ago.