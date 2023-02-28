The Chicago Bears are in a rather interesting situation entering the the 2023 NFL draft. They own the first pick in the draft, and there are a couple of talented QBs who are available. However, they also have a rather promising QB prospect in Justin Fields, who showed remarkable growth last year. What will Chicago do here? Well, GM Ryan Poles said that they’ll be sticking with Fields… but will do their due diligence on trades with Fields’ knowledge, per Dan Graziano.

“At the combine this morning, Bears GM Ryan Poles says the plan is to keep Justin Fields and build around him, but to do due diligence on the draft QBs as any team with the No. 1 pick would/should. Poles says he’s been keeping Fields updated on their plans and will continue to.”

It would be irresponsible for any team with the first overall pick to not consider their options in the draft, no matter who their personnel is. Even if the Bears like Justin Fields (and they have plenty of reason to), the consensus first overall pick is also pretty damn good in his own right. Chicago is doing the right thing by considering all possible options… even if it means trading Fields.

Still, there’s plenty of reasons for the Bears to stick with Justin Fields for the upcoming years. New head coach Matt Eberflus maximized the QB’s strength as a rusher while also allowing him to work on his passing accuracy. There’s still a lot of rough edges, but the diamond in Fields is starting to shine. We’ll see what Chicago does with the polarizing prospect.