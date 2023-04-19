A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson is now on his way to recovery after it’s been reported that he’s already been released from the hospital over a week since getting involved in a fatal car crash in Alabama, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Michael Jefferson was a prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft, but the tragic accident has put his dreams to make it to the pros on hold at the moment, as he now focuses on rehabilitating from the injuries he suffered.

Michael Jefferson’s attorney, Brad Sohn, also released a statement on Wednesday regarding the status of the wideout:

“A drunk driver tragically hit my client Michael Jefferson on Easter night. Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that – even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation – he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player.”

Michael Jefferson, who was seen by draft experts to be a potential pickup in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, will miss the entire 2o23 NFL season, but his doctors believe that he will be able to return to football activities in 2024.

In two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the 6-3 Michael Jefferson accumulated 1,291 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 catches. He also played some defense in the 2022 college football season, coming away with three solo tackles and a fumble recovery for Louisiana-Lafayette.