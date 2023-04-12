A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A prospect in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft has his dreams of turning pro taking a major hit after Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson suffered serious injuries from a multiple-vehicle crash last Sunday in Mobile, Alabama.

Via TMZ Sports:

“Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials tell TMZ Sports … the accident occurred on U.S. 43 in Mobile County, Ala. at around 7:55 PM — when a 55-year-old man who was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger collided head-on with Jefferson’s 2019 Chevrolet Impala.”

The Dodge Charger was also hit by another vehicle, resulting in the death of the Dodge car’s driver.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Jefferson, meanwhile, needs multiple surgeries to repair his injuries, according to his agent (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN).

“Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars.”

The 23-year-old Jefferson was expected to be among the names called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Many predicted him to be taken in the middle rounds as a top-30 talent among the pool of wide receiver prospects. However, his football goals will have to be put to the side as he and his family now hopes to seem him fully recover as soon as possible.

Michael Jefferson played two years for the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns after starting his college career at Alabama State, during which he racked up 1,291 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 receptions. In 2022, he posted 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 51 catches.