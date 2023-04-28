There are lots of good reasons to feel bad for Will Levis, the former Kentucky quarterback who languished in the green room all night for the first round of the NFL Draft without getting picked. Heading into Thursday night, Levis was gaining steam as a dark horse candidate to be the first pick in the draft—an anonymous, unsourced Reddit post shifted his odds of being the #1 pick from +5000 to as low as +175. At the very least, he seemed like a mortal lock to go somewhere within the top 20 picks. This is all embarrassing and unfair to Will Levis, who was shown 37 times by ESPN’s broadcast alongside his mom, sister and girlfriend as his coronation turned into a national humiliation. But through all of this, there’s still a very real and very significant silver lining for Levis: at least he still has his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, by his side.

Semi-famous in her own right, the 21 year-old Duddy is a senior at Penn State and has become a social media influencer with nearly 400,000 followers across Instagram and Tiktok thanks to her man on the street interviews around the Penn State campus. Duddy and Levis met at Penn State in 2021 and stayed together even after Levis transferred to Kentucky later that year.

At the NFL Draft, Duddy turned heads in a red dress, going viral on social media after being shown on ESPN’s broadcast. In addition to lusting over Will Levis’ girlfriend, the internet was similarly horned up for Levis’ sister, who took Duddy’s spot on the couch for a stretch in the middle of the first round.