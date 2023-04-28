ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

When rumors began to swirl that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was potentially going first in the 2023 NFL Draft, maybe they meant in the second round.

A certain Reddit post made the rounds about how Levis was already informing family and friends that the Carolina Panthers were selecting him with the first overall pick. That sent sportsbooks scrambling to adjust their odds as opportunistic bettors tried to capitalize on the unsubstantiated rumor.

Not only did Will Levis not get selected first overall, but he also didn’t even get selected throughout the entire first day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Will Levis to No. 1 rumor, drummed up by a random Reddit poster, will go down as the greatest draft day rumor in betting history. Took Levis at No. 1 from 50/1 to as low as +175 at @PointsBetUSA. He's now +250 to be the 1st pick of the SECOND ROUND.

The action must have been furious towards his name for Vegas to adjust his number the way that they did. Instead of fans using a tip to beat the house, the books ended up the beneficiaries from a handful of burnt bet slips.

NFL onlookers didn’t feel sorry for Will Levis, either. He was the butt of a handful of jokes as team after team passed on him.

Will Levis every time that Camera turns to him.

NFL GM's walking by Will Levis in the draft room

Perhaps teams were turned off by his ridiculous way of consuming coffee? The man puts mayo in his coffee, which might have freaked out NFL executives who probably live off the stuff.

Will Levis likes to put mayo in his coffee

pic.twitter.com/GYA4vHa1sU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 28, 2023

Somebody get Will Levis some coffee with mayonnaise and a rotten banana on the side.

Will Levis probably won’t last too long into the second round given that he was once touted as a potential top-five pick. He’s still going to make his millions.

The real victims here were the people who staked real money to see him go first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Don’t believe everything you read off of the internet, folks.