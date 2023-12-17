Reaction to the gruesome hit on social media was as shocking as the play itself.

The NFL world is still reeling Sunday morning from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Damontae Kazee's controversial hit on Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Many Steelers fans and NFL media are siding with Kazee, who launched himself at Pittman Jr. head-first and was summarily penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game.

People took to social media to blame everyone from Colts' quarterback Gardner Minshew to Pittman Jr. himself for the Steelers' safety's indiscretion.

Pittman Jr. left the game with a concussion after the hit and didn't return. The Steelers would lose the game, 30-13.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was mum on Kazee's ejection after the game, saying only that he believed the call to throw the player out of the game “came from New York,” meaning the league offices.

“Was tough, obviously, to see that with ‘Pitt,'” Colts coach Shane Steichen said after the game. “But to see him get up and walk off that field, I mean the guy is tough as nails and it's over and over and over again, what he does, the toughness he shows, just the credibility he brings to this football team year in and year out.”

“I've got to go back and look at them,” added Steichen, “Obviously, you don't want to see guys get hurt. They're bang-bang plays. In real-time, it's tough. Obviously, you don't want that on your player. On the flip side, we don't want to do that.”

The ejection was not the first of Kazee's career. During Week 2 of the 2018 season, when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons, he was ejected for launching himself into a helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton called the hit a “cheap shot.”

Kazee was not fined or suspended for the 2018 incident.