The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a pivotal battle against the Indianapolis Colts, however, Michael Pittman Jr. is on everyone's mind. He took a nasty nasty hit from Damontae Kazee.

The hit was so bad that the referees immediately ejected Kazee from the game, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It was very clearly the right call from the refs.

“Steelers DB Damontae Kazee was ejected for a vicious hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Kazee was also flagged.”

The play looked substantially worse than it turned out to be. Fans everywhere were concerned a car would be coming out for Michael Pittman Jr. Instead, the star wide receiver eventually got to his feet and walked toward the sideline. Eventually, he was sent to the locker room for further evaluation.

Hits like that just have no place in football. I understand Damontae Kazee was trying to make a play, but he was rightfully ejected. The Steelers defensive back had plenty of time to read and recognize the situation and still chose to go shoulder first directly at Pittman's head. A hit like that is going to be an ejection every single time.

Despite the fact Pittman got up and walked to the sidelines, he wont' be returning to the game. The Colts ruled him out with a concussion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Colts' WR Michael Pittman Jr. now has been ruled out with a concussion.”

That's unfortunate for Pittman and the Colts considering he's their best wide receiver. Hopefully, he makes a full recovery sooner, rather than later. Meanwhile, Damontae Kazee is likely to receive some kind of fine for his hit on Sunday. But only time will tell if the NFL follows through on fining the Steelers' defensive back.