What does Mike Tomlin's reaction say about Damontae Kazee's hit on Michael Pittman Jr.?

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers lost their Week 15 matchup 30-13 and fell further down the AFC North standings. Moreover, veteran safety Damontae Kazee was hit with a first-half ejection after a brutal hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Coach Tomlin had an intriguing reaction to the pivotal call.

Mike Tomlin does not appear to be fond of the call on Steelers' Damontae Kazee

Tomlin reportedly believes the Damontae Kazee ejection “came from New York,” per Brooke Pryor. What does Tomlin's reaction signify?

At first glance, it seems the head coach is not fond of the call and is implying that it came out of nowhere. However, the officials will not let a hit like Kazee's go uncalled. When it comes to the health of a player, referees will take every precaution to make sure everyone is safe.

The Steelers needed to address more than Kazee's hit. Pittsburgh gave up a total of 372 yards in offense to the Colts. The team could not quite stop the attack of Gardner Minshew and Indianapolis.

On the offensive side, turnovers seemed to doom the Steelers. The Pitt offense allowed four sacks, threw two interceptions, and lost a fumble. While the team's passing attack was not the best, its rushing attack performed poorly. Pittsburgh totaled 74 rushing yards compared to the Colts' 170.

The Steelers' Week 15 matchup increased their bout of adversity, but that does not mean the team cannot overcome its woes and finish the season strong. The Steelers still have three regular season games to get things together and go on a winning streak.