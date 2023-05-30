Tom Brady stepped away from the NFL.

However, he will be staying with the game as a commentator.

In May 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be the lead analyst for their broadcast team. He will join their broadcasts in the fall of 2024.

Brady’s commentating career surprised longtime producer Fred Gaudelli, who said the following in an interview with the New York Post:

“…I never got the impression once that being in a booth and doing what we were doing was something that appealed to him,” Gaudelli said. “It doesn’t mean it didn’t, I just never had that interaction with him where he was curious about what we were doing and what our lives were like or what our process was like. So I was surprised.”

Brady is regarded as arguably the best NFL player ever. His resume is hard to top when it comes to discussing the best quarterbacks.

Tom Brady defied “Father Time” in his NFL career, playing after he turned 45 years old. He had some of his best years late in his career, winning four of his seven Super Bowl wins in the last nine years of his career.

Brady’s teams even went 2-0 against Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2018 AFC championship and Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady is also close to becoming an NFL owner. On May 23, it was reported a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders to Brady had been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval.

There is also speculation could return to play in the NFL with the Raiders.