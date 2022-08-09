Those who bet that the NFL’s Pro Bowl will remain in Sin City in 2023 will have to collect their winnings because the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has just approved the finances needed to fun the hosting of the 2023 Pro Bowl, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“Building on the incredible success of the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 Draft in Las Vegas, we are thrilled to bring the 2023 Pro Bowl back to the city for the second year and continue our partnership with the LVCVA and the Las Vegas Raiders,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. “Exciting Pro Bowl changes are ahead, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”

Last year, the Pro Bowl was held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was a hit, as evidenced by the fact that the event garnered $54.7 million in “economic impact” with almost 30,000 fans from outside Nevada coming over toe Las Vegas to witness the event.

It could be remembered that the 2022 Pro Bowl was won by the AFC, to the tune of a 41-35 score, with Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers winning offensive MVP honors while Raiders’ own Maxx Crosby won the defensive MVP honors. It was also the fifth-straight time that the AFC team won the Pro Bowl game, ensuring an undefeated record since the format switched back to the AFC vs. NFC format in 2016. (The Pro Bowl that year ended in a tie).