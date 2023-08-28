The Las Vegas Raiders officially left Oakland in January 2020. Over three years later, though, bad Bay Area blood between fans of the silver and black San Francisco 49ers continues to spill—both metaphorically and literally.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Niners 23-12 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday in a preseason matchup between current California rivals. After the game, it was Raiders faithful who somehow got into a bloody altercation with San Francisco fans at a nearby In-N-Out burger, as documented by TMZ.

The brawl involved 10 or more people, all dressed in Raiders and 49ers regalia. A woman entered the fray by throwing a punch from behind to the head of a man wearing a black San Francisco jersey bearing the custom name plate “Bay Blood,” leading to the pair exchanging blows. When the fight was at its worst, a shirtless man was being beaten by three other men and stabbed with a sharp object while trying to protect himself on the floor.

Santa Clara police responded to reports of the fracas at 11:12 p.m. on Friday night, per TMZ. Law enforcement reportedly detained a handful of people initially, though no one was ultimately charged with a crime. Police are still searching for the man who reportedly stabbed two people during the melee.

San Francisco finishes exhibition action at 1-2 after its loss to the Chargers. Las Vegas, meanwhile, ends the preseason 2-1 following a Saturday defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.