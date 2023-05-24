The early stages of the 2023 NFL season are already underway as teams find themselves participating in OTAs. With these taking place, there seems to be one legend who still believes he has what it takes to participate in such team activities, as Adrian Peterson finds himself gunning for a shot at logging a 16 season in the league.

In a recent interview with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Canton-bound running back said he’s not ready to call it quits on his pro career just yet.

