The early stages of the 2023 NFL season are already underway as teams find themselves participating in OTAs. With these taking place, there seems to be one legend who still believes he has what it takes to participate in such team activities, as Adrian Peterson finds himself gunning for a shot at logging a 16 season in the league.
In a recent interview with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Canton-bound running back said he’s not ready to call it quits on his pro career just yet.
“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up. We’ll see what happens,” Adrian Peterson said. “My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.”
Since leaving the Minnesota Vikings back in 2017, the future Hall of Famer has found himself bouncing around the league in an attempt to keep his playing career alive. Over the last six years, Peterson has suited up for seven different organizations, and, in 2022, he didn’t play at all, going unsigned in free agency.
Now, the 38-year-old is looking for a new backfield to be a part of for the upcoming season, though, considering his severely declining production over the last several seasons and the significant tread on his tires already, it’s hard to believe that Adrian Peterson, regardless of his illustrious accomplishments, will get much more than a training camp invite at best.
Should he never play another snap, the all-time running back will finish his NFL career fifth in rushing with 14,918 yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 120.