A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It appears that retirement is not yet in order for future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. At age 38, Peterson still believes there’s still gas left in his tank and that he can still provide meaningful production for an NFL team.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up,” Adrian Peterson said about his current status, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there to your. But nothing happens this season. For sure, I will be hanging it up.”

Based on his words, a decision on whether to call it a career or continue with his football journey as a player will be up to the level of interest he’ll generate this year and in the coming season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adrian Peterson’s last transaction with an NFL team was with the Seattle Seahawks, who released him in December 2021. Since then, he has not been with any team, which means he did not see any action at all in the entire 2022 NFL season.

Even if Adrian Peterson ends up not playing another game in the NFL, he will still be among the league’s top running backs not only of his generation but in history. He is currently fifth in the NFL’s all-time with a total of 14,918 career rushing yards to go along with 120 touchdowns on 3,230 carries. He is only 351 rushing yards away from tying Barry Sanders for fourth all-time in rushing yards.