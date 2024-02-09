Amazon Prime earns rights to stream NFL playoff games.

NFL playoff games might be heading in a strange direction after Peacock saw massive success streaming a postseason game this season. As a result, it sounds like Amazon Prime is going to get in on the action next year.

That's right, reports indicate Amazon Prime will officially stream an NFL playoff game much like Peacock, according to Joe Flint of The Washington Journal. So, you're going to have to have access to Amazon Prime to watch that game next season.

“Amazon will stream its first-ever National Football League playoff game next season exclusively on its Prime Video service, people familiar with the matter said.”

Peacock had 23 million viewers tune into the NFL playoff game this season. Just an absurdly high number. It's not clear how many people used the free subscription trial just to watch the game. But it seemed to work in Peacock's favor. Especially considering the television show, Ted drew a wild amount of views as well.

Amazon Prime already streams Thursday Night Football. Plenty of individuals already use the streaming service to tune into games and watch the other shows available. So, it's this will be an easier switch for people than it was for Peacock. The NFL playoffs draw plenty of views on its own. So it makes sense why Amazon wants another piece of that pie.

With that said, we'll go from one to two games streaming NFL playoffs. The other games will be broadcasted on regular channels on television. The future of football is bright as it appears every network and streaming service wants to be a part of the sport.