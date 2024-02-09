A San Francisco reunion looks to be in the works in Los Angeles

After nearly a decade away from the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is making his long-awaited return to pro football, taking over as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers just weeks after winning a National Title with his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh heads to Los Angeles flanked by Jesse Minter, his defensive coordinator the previous two seasons at Michigan, and Greg Roman, the offensive coordinator of the 49ers during all four years of Harbaugh's tenure in San Francisco. And as we learned today, Minter and Roman aren't the only two familiar faces who will be serving on Harbaugh's staff.

“Reunion: The #Chargers are targeting former #49ers All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new LBs coach, bringing him back together with Jim Harbaugh,” according to sources of Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. “The two sides will have to come to an agreement on a deal, but the belief is it gets done. Bowman, who helped an SF defense dominate under Harbaugh, spent last season as a defensive analyst at Maryland.”

In three healthy seasons under Harbaugh, NaVorro Bowman made three consecutive All-Pro Teams, establishing himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Bowman tore his ACL in the NFC Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2013 postseason and missed the entire 2014 season as a result. By the time Bowman returned for the 2015 season, Harbaugh had taken the job at Michigan.

Bowman would officially retire in 2019, putting a bow on a playing career that ended before he was even thirty years old. Bowman has returned home to the state of Maryland, serving as a defensive analyst for the Maryland Terrapins football team for the last three seasons.

Now, as Bowman and Harbaugh prepare to reunite, they have a chance to do what they fell just short of a decade ago… winning a Super Bowl.