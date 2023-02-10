Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5o million

Thanks to information publicly available, we know that Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023 is roughly $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Obviously still relatively young in his career, this number should grow exponentially year over year as he racks up successes and even more accolades.

Mahomes is tied to the Chiefs for a long time thanks to a 10-year, $503 million extension he signed in 2020. Of course, while that is a huge number, Mahomes is totally worth it. Since he took over as the starter, Kansas City has made it to the AFC Championship Game every single year (five times) and has now made the Super Bowl a third time, with a 1-1 record to his name before Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Another Super Bowl win and we’re talking dynasty territory for this franchise.

Patrick Mahomes’ journey to two-time NFL MVP winner and Super Bowl fixture is impressive. Born in Tyler, Texas, in 1995, his dad Patrick Mahomes Sr. played professional baseball for over a decade. The younger Patrick also played baseball growing up and probably could have gone pro (he was even drafted in 2014), but he chose football instead and wound up going to Texas Tech to play quarterback.

Mahomes wasn’t a blue-chip recruit when he signed on with the Red Raiders, but he soon blossomed into a college star and played three seasons in Lubbock. In the 2017 NFL Draft, a number of teams passed on him early before the Chiefs came calling at No. 10 after they traded up with the Buffalo Bills. Needless to say, Kansas City is happy with how things worked out given it looks like Mahomes is an all-time great.

In regards to his non-football money-earning operations, Patrick Mahomes is very prevalent across the spectrum for brand endorsements, having secured lucrative contracts with the likes of Adidas, Oakley, State Farm, EA Sports, Hunts, Head and Shoulders, and Proctor & Gamble, as well as local brands and companies like Community America Credit Union and Airshare, a private jet company.

Exclusivity is a very valuable asset that only a select few athletes are able to capitalize on in their athletic careers, and Patrick Mahomes has reached that step where he falls into that category now.

For the deal that Patrick Mahomes has with Oakley, he is the first NFL player to have signed a deal with Oakley, as he is the face of the brand’s Prizm optics line and the “See it in Prizm” campaign, according to Yahoo News.

In a Bloomberg piece that came out shortly after the Chiefs secured their first Super Bowl title since 1970, an advertising executive said that Patrick Mahomes could easily bring in “as much as $7 million a year in additional endorsement income” thanks to the win. According to Forbes, he added an equity deal with BioSteel Sports Nutrition after winning the Super Bowl to cap off that 2020 campaign.

More recently, Patrick Mahomes led a campaign for NFL All Day, Dapper’s NFL NFT platform, as the brand ambassador. He also is part of the ownership group for both the men’s and women’s professional soccer teams in Kansas City, as well as MLB’s Royals.

Mahomes came in at No. 24 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in 2022, with total earnings of nearly $50 million. While that still pales in comparison to the very top dogs in sports like Lionel Messi and LeBron James, Mahomes will climb up this list as his extension kicks in and more endorsements come his way. The man doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and he’s one of the more marketable players in the entire NFL. Plus, if he keeps getting to Super Bowls and adding more Lombardi Trophies to his name, that will only help his cause.

Patrick Mahomes has already made a major mark in the NFL and continues to have a bright future ahead of him, both on the field and in terms of future earnings. He also has a growing family with his wife Brittany and two little ones at home. We can truly say that Mahomes is winning at life.

After reading all of this, were you at all surprised by Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023?