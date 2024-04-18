Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about how the NFL Draft works for NFL teams. The legendary head coach spent 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and was the de facto general manager for much of his tenure.
According to Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Bill Belichick says accurate draft information doesn't leak from teams until about 12 hours before the draft. Belichick added that most of the information this time of year comes from agents.
Barth is referencing Belichick's recent appearance on The Pat McAfee show, where he spoke spoke for a half hour on a variety of topics. A good deal of time was spent discussing the NFL Draft process from Belichick's perspective.
“At this point in time, a little over a week from the first round, I think teams are probably starting to really get things pulled together now,” Belichick said. “There’s just a ton of information that comes in there in March and April when all your scouts are out, probably at least a dozen scouts on every team. So, multiply all the information times 12. Reports coming in, new information. Then, on top of that, you got the medical, you got security, you’ve got all the scouts reports — all being compiled and accumulated.”
Belichick continued, “and now that last week, or 10 days or so, is where you really sit as an organization and sort through it and sift it out. There’s always a little bit of contradiction, but you got to figure out where you’re going to place your chips, what you’re going to believe, what you’re not going to believe.”
Bill Belichick to join NFL Draft program on The Pat McAfee Show
During the same Belichick appearance, it was revealed that the coach will join The Pat McAfee Show crew for a stream covering the 2024 NFL Draft.
McAfee announced that Belichick will be part of the team on “The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular,” airing the opening night of the draft on YouTube and ESPN+.
“I'm looking forward to it,” Belichick told McAfee. “Draft weekend's always an exciting time for everybody — for the teams that are building their teams and for the fans and for everybody involved in it, so you know it's a great event and, yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing it, you know, from the other side. It will be fun to be in Detroit.”
Belichick is known for his frequent trades during the draft. He believes that he can provide some valuable insights on draft-day trades during the program.
“I think I can, you know, give a little insight into maybe what the conversations will be in those rounds,” he said. “I've made a few trades.”
Bill Belichick was known as a man of few words during his tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots, so it has been fun to see him interact more with the media lately. His participation with The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular should be a revealing look into how Belichick views the art of drafting. That alone should draw more eyeballs to the show.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.