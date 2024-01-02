Really?? Brad Allen??

The NFL has somehow decided that referee Brad Allen and his will shockingly work the Week 18 primetime Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game just a week after the ref personally blew a major call in the Week 17 Dallas Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions.

“Referee Brad Allen and his crew — who last worked Saturday night’s Lions-Cowboys game — have been assigned to Saturday’s Steelers-Ravens game on ESPN. So back on national television,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Brad Allen and his crew have been under extreme scrutiny since failing to recognize a Lions offensive lineman checking in a eligible and negating a game-winning two-point conversion in Week 17. The Cowboys-Lion game wasn't the only game this NFL referee has screwed up this season.

This crew also missed a potentially game-deciding pass interference penalty at the end of the Week 13 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Green Bay Packers, and in Week 12 they missed an equally blatant PI call at the end of the Atlanta Falcons' victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL could have buried this NFL referee in a meaningless Week 18 Sunday afternoon game like the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots or Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders games. Instead, they gave Brad Allen and his crew the first game of the Week 18 slate, the standalone game (Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) between the Ravens and Steelers.

This is a bold move by the league after Allen and company have messed up the end of three crucial games in the last seven weeks alone.