The 2024 NFL Draft is two weeks away and many are excited to see where this year's top prospects will end up in. As preparations continue in Detroit, the players themselves are getting ready for the three-day event. Presently, a number of prospects have decided that they'll be attending in Motor City, and let's just say it's going to be a mini-gathering of college football's biggest stars. Headlining the attendees are quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
Williams is expected to be taken by the Chicago Bears as this year's top overall pick. Following his rookie season in Oklahoma, the quarterback rose to fame during his two seasons with USC, where he tallied a total of 8,170 passing yards and 72 touchdowns on a 67.5 completion percentage. In 2022, Williams won the Heisman Trophy after leading the Trojans to an 11-3 overall record (8-1 in-conference). Considering how Chicago just traded Justin Fields away this past offseason, Williams going to the Bears is an almost guaranteed move.
Then there's Daniels. Towering at 6-foot-4, LSU's star had his best campaign last year, where he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in addition to running for 10 more scores. Breaking multiple records, the senior steered LSU to a 10-3 overall record (6-2 in-conference). His performance throughout the season garnered him the 2023 Heisman Trophy.
Besides Williams and Daniels, who are expected by many to be the top two selections (respectively), other highly-touted prospects who've made commitments to attend the draft include quarterback Drake Maye (North Carolina), wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington), as well as linebacker Dallas Turner (Alabama) and offensive lineman JC Latham (Alabama). (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport)
The players heading to the Detroit to take part in the NFL Draft live: pic.twitter.com/ZAyId58etk
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024
Detroit hosts the 2024 NFL Draft
The draft will be taking place around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza from April 25-27. Hart Plaza, in particular, will be hosting all NFL Fan Experience events, which include games such as the 40-yard dash, the Vertical Jump and the Hail Mary (throw). There will also be attractions such as an Autograph Stage where attendees can get the autographs of current and former NFL players, as well as food selections from several local restaurants. Corner Ballpark will serve as an extension of the festivities at the main draft site and will focus more on youth activities such as football clinics.
For Mayor Mike Duggan, hosting the NFL Draft is a chance to reintroduce Detroit and change its image to the rest of the nation.
“The last time the country paid attention to Detroit was 10 years ago when we were in bankruptcy,” Duggan said, per Business Insider's George Glover. “Those images of streetlights being out, police not showing up, and blighted communities have stuck in many people's minds. We see the draft as a chance to reintroduce Detroit to America and the world.”
With plenty in store for football fans, downtown Detroit is expected to be bustling in two weeks' time as the city looks forward to a successful inaugural hosting.