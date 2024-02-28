The NFL scouting combine is about to take place in Indianapolis this week. That can only mean one thing: the 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. Every team and major college prospect will congregate in Indianapolis to help make dreams come true. While some players need stellar showings at the combine to boost their draft stock, others do not. One of those players is reigning Heisman trophy winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has opted not to throw at the combine this week and will instead hold off on that until his Pro Day. But he will still be busy with his athletic testing and interviews with other teams and look to make a good impression with teams he would fit in well with. Two of those teams? The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
New England Patriots
If there's a team that is the frontrunner to land Jayden Daniels, it would be the New England Patriots. The Patriots hold the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It is widely expected that the first two picks of the draft will be Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, so Daniels should fall into the Patriots' lap. They definitely could use a new face of the franchise at quarterback.
Despite a strong start to his NFL career, Mac Jones has not been able to build off that success. Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions as a rookie in 2021. He also ranked 12th among quarterbacks in EPA (Expected Points Added) plus CPOE (Completion Percentage Over Expectation) composite score.
Since then, however, it has been very bleak for Jones in New England. Josh McDaniels walking out of the door as the Patriots' offensive coordinator is a big factor for Jones' struggles since his rookie season, but the numbers don't do Jones many favors. He has thrown for 5,117 yards in 25 games in the last two seasons with 24 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. His EPA plus CPOE composite score is a ghastly 39th out of 46 qualified quarterbacks. The only players he had a better score than in this span are Joe Flacco, Josh Dobbs, Bailey Zappe, Bryce Young, Aidan O'Connell, Zach Wilson, and Davis Mills. Ouch.
The Mac Jones era is likely done in New England. He needs a change of scenery and the Patriots need a quarterback. Jayden Daniels can be that guy and bring a dynamism to both New England's pass and run attack they've never seen in Foxborough. He can do so much more than Jones in either realm.
The Patriots would have to find him some receivers next, but finding a quarterback is the hardest part of the job in the NFL. The Patriots could solve that riddle with Daniels.
Atlanta Falcons
There might not be a team in the NFL who needs a quarterback more than the Falcons. They have the skill position players on offense in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. They have a solid offensive line. They boasted a defense that ranked 12th in EPA allowed per play in 2023.
All that is missing from this Falcons roster is a quarterback.
To that point, both of Atlanta's quarterbacks struggled mightily in 2023. Among quarterbacks with at least 120 snaps under center, Desmond Ridder, Atlanta's starting quarterback for the majority of the 2023 season, ranked 31st among 49 qualified quarterbacks in EPA plus CPOE composite score. Taylor Heinicke, the backup to Ridder, ranked 34th at the position.
The Falcons need a quarterback in the worst way. If they don't find one in free agency, Jayden Daniels could be someone they trade up for and begin competing right away with if they were able to move up to get him.