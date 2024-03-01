Cam Newton recently addressed the viral fight, via his YouTube channel. Details have since emerged about the incident, but Newton hadn't completely shared his side of the story until now.
“I know and knew exactly who that was, they were former coaches up under my organization C1N,” Newton said. “We had tenure, there was a lot of different clips going on, kids jumping on Cam, these were coaches, these were grown men.”
Newton wanted to clarify who the people were. He later provided details about what happened.
“There was a lot of talking on both sides,” Newton said. “On all sides, and let's just put it like that. So I don’t want to point the finger and say this person said this or that person said that it's all in the nature of sports. Am I saying this is the first time it happened or the last time it’ll happen. It's just something that it starts with words and it should've ended with words that’s it.
“I’m disappointed in myself by letting it escalate to what it did, and that’s why I’m apologetic to it. I’ve seen clips on clips on clips, I've seen the content that they put out, the truth of the matter is me being in my position I should've never put myself in that position, because even then that s**t could’ve got ugly.”
Cam Newton knows that it should not have escalated into a physical altercation. He acknowledged that it “should've ended with words” instead of turning into a fight.
Newton later apologized.
“I apologize to anybody affected, that’s Stef, that’s TJ that’s their organization, that’s C1N my organization. That’s my players, my parents, my staff members.”