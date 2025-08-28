After many rumors surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons, the situation has been resolved in the form of a trade, sending the star to the Green Bay Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the Cowboys and Parsons in a contract dispute, the team sent Parsons to the Packers, as the pass rusher also received a $188 million contract extension, lasting four years.

The whopping contract that Parsons received from Green Bay makes the 26-year-old the highest-paid non-quarterback in the entire NFL on a per-year basis. Second on the list is Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, who received a contract extension in the offseason, earning $41 million to Parsons' $47 million.

Looking at the full trade details, Dallas will be receiving defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for Parsons.

Micah Parsons from the Cowboys will vastly help the Packers after trade

Article Continues Below
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Packers and Parsons have been linked before as a possible relationship if the one with the Cowboys were to fall through, with the connection made as recent as Thursday. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler would say that Green Bay is one of the three teams that “made sense in league circles” to trade for Parsons, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst would even be asked on Wednesday about possibly getting Parsons, and while he didn't at the time want to talk about a player on the other team, he wouldn't rule it out. 

“Every opportunity that’s out there and we think can help the Packers, we’re going to take a long look at,” Gutekunst said, according to Rob Demovsky.

There's no doubt that Parsons will help out Green Bay, but he'll need to get acclimated quickly as the season starts on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.

More NFL News
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
NFL rumors: Teams that currently have cap space for Micah Parsons tradeJaren Kawada ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
NFL rumors: Insider names 3 teams that ‘make sense’ for Micah Parsons tradeZachary Weinberger ·
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL rumors: Hunter Renfrow garnering significant interest after Panthers releaseBen Strauss ·
Bucky Irving, fantasy
5 Undervalued Fantasy Football Running Backs Based On 2025 ADPDouglas Fritz ·
image thumbnail
5 Undervalued Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Based On 2025 ADPDouglas Fritz ·
image thumbnail
3 best Kendrick Bourne destinations after Patriots releaseTroy Finnegan ·