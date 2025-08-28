After many rumors surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons, the situation has been resolved in the form of a trade, sending the star to the Green Bay Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the Cowboys and Parsons in a contract dispute, the team sent Parsons to the Packers, as the pass rusher also received a $188 million contract extension, lasting four years.

The whopping contract that Parsons received from Green Bay makes the 26-year-old the highest-paid non-quarterback in the entire NFL on a per-year basis. Second on the list is Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, who received a contract extension in the offseason, earning $41 million to Parsons' $47 million.

ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. @DavidMulugheta of @Athletesfirst had a hand in the trade and ultimately negotiating the… pic.twitter.com/Hznxabll0P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025

Looking at the full trade details, Dallas will be receiving defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for Parsons.

Full trade, per sources: 🏈Cowboys get DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks 🏈Packers get Micah Parsons. https://t.co/wf08foG94N pic.twitter.com/Ited61UBvO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025

Micah Parsons from the Cowboys will vastly help the Packers after trade

The Packers and Parsons have been linked before as a possible relationship if the one with the Cowboys were to fall through, with the connection made as recent as Thursday. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler would say that Green Bay is one of the three teams that “made sense in league circles” to trade for Parsons, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst would even be asked on Wednesday about possibly getting Parsons, and while he didn't at the time want to talk about a player on the other team, he wouldn't rule it out.

“Every opportunity that’s out there and we think can help the Packers, we’re going to take a long look at,” Gutekunst said, according to Rob Demovsky.

There's no doubt that Parsons will help out Green Bay, but he'll need to get acclimated quickly as the season starts on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.