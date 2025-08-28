The 2025 NFL season is just one week away. This has been a busy week in the NFL as every team cut down to their final 53-man rosters. Now it appears that one surprising player could have multiple teams fighting over his services just before Week 1.

Hunter Renfrow is reportedly receiving a lot of interest from NFL teams ahead of the regular season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Veteran WR Hunter Renfrow has interest from several teams and is weighing his options after his surprise release from the #Panthers, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Thursday. “Carolina wants to bring him back. But Renfrow, 29, has opportunities elsewhere and is mulling his next move.”

Renfrow played five seasons for the Raiders between 2019 and 2023. The former fifth-round pick broke out during the 2021 season. He hauled in a whopping 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns that season.

Unfortunately, Renfrow never saw that level of production again.

Renfrow's role decreased dramatically over the next two seasons, logging only 61 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

Renfrow was cut by the Raiders before the 2024 season.

He stayed away from the NFL last year while he was treated for ulcerative colitis. The chronic inflammatory disease forced Renfrow to rop from 185 pounds to 150 pounds last year. At one point, he ran a 103-degree fever for seven straight days.

Renfrow reportedly started feeling better by July of 2024 and has been doing increasingly well ever since. He began pushing himself during his workouts in January. He even spent time with Clemson's training staff to get back into shape.

The veteran receiver signed a one-year contract with the Panthers following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He held his down during training camp and even logged four receptions for 12 yards during the preseason.

The Panthers cut Renfrow earlier this week, but clearly have designs on bringing him back to their practice squad. But Renfrow sounds like he will take his time before making any final decisions about who he plays for next.

It will be fascinating to see if Renfrow can successfully make a comeback during the 2025 NFL season.

If he becomes a contributor on an NFL team, he'll be a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year.