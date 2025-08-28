To find the top 2025 NFL fantasy football wide receivers, look here. Or, if you need a sleeper, check this out. And it’s also helpful to take a look at these five undervalued fantasy football wide receivers based on their 2025 ADP.

Our first stop takes us to the AFC, where a stud receiver is slipping through the grasp of many fantasy managers. And they might regret it as the season progresses.

No. 1 — Nico Collins, Texans

Collins’ ADP is No. 13 overall. That’s too low. He should be selected ahead of Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He has a top-notch quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and that’s one reason to get excited. But a certain metric shows just how valuable Collins is, and what he might do if everything falls into place in 2025. Collins has consistently led the NFL in one category, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Collins has 0.612 fantasy points per route run in PPR leagues, which is the best for wide receivers over the past two seasons,” Nathan Jahnke wrote. “This includes the most yards per route run at 3.0 and the second-most touchdowns per route at 0.02. When he can get open, there has been no receiver better in recent seasons. However, he’s not able to get open as often as other receivers, and he’s not as successful as plenty of other receivers when he’s not open.

The main problem is that Collins runs fewer routes than other receivers, so he’s only finished seventh and eighth in fantasy points per game over the last two seasons.”

However, Collins would have ranked No. 3 with 18.9 fantasy points per game if you take away the three contests where he didn’t play a full game because of injury or injury restrictions.

No. 2 — Travis Hunter, Jaguars

The Jaguars can posture all they want about Hunter playing cornerback. Sure, he will, but when the game is on the line Hunter will be on offense for as many snaps as he can possibly handle. And that makes his ADP of No. 70 overall far too low.

Yes, we have to count on Trevor Lawrence being more than a marginal quarterback. But it’s worth the risk to secure a talent like Hunter.

The Jaguars can see what other NFL people see.

“While Hunter wasn’t as accomplished as a receiver as others in the class, many consider him the best receiving option,” Jahnke wrote. “PFF's Draft Guide notes,

‘As a receiver, he doesn’t have as much polish in releases, route nuance and beating press. However, all that can be improved and explained by not devoting all his time to one position.’ If Hunter becomes a full-time receiver, he will be the top wide receiver in dynasty drafts based on his talent.”

Still, the Jaguars seem to be determined to wear him out, according to Sports Illustrated.

“During team drills, Hunter started on offense, put on a white jersey to switch to defense for several plays, and then went right back to offense and into the huddle,” John Shipley wrote. “In the span of five to six plays, he played both sides of the ball and never left the field. In my seven years covering the NFL, I have never seen anything like what Hunter did today. Ever.”

No. 3 — Jameson Williams, Lions

This one’s a bit of a tightrope walk. But if you believe the Lions will be able to move the football anywhere near what they did with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, then Williams is going too low at his ADP of 58.

Yes, Williams is getting love, but not enough, according to nytimes.com.

“Last year’s performance has driven Williams’ ADP much higher this draft season, but the ADP still hasn’t caught up with Williams’ potential in the Lions offense,” KC Joyner wrote. “Detroit’s new offensive coordinator, John Morton, has indicated he wants to send even more passes in Williams’ direction this season.

“Williams has shown he can shoulder a hefty workload, having notched 79 catches in that 2021 Crimson Tide campaign. If Williams does see a spike to the 70+ reception level and comes close to his 2024 per-play production pace, he will easily be worth a third-round pick.”

It’s the shorter routes that will make a difference, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Coach Johnny Mo let me run more routes,” Williams said. “I knew I could run more routes, but he’s putting me in a position to run more routes. So, I’m getting better with cuts and angles and how to run this route and that route. So, I would say more polished in my route game.”

No. 4 — Marvin Mims, Broncos

If you buy into the whole Bo Nix-Sean Payton, Mims is worth a fantasy football look. The Broncos probably won’t have a dynamic ground attack, so points will need to come through the air.

Mims’ current ADP is 150, which doesn’t put him on a lot of radars. But he has some interesting metrics, according to Fantasy Pros.

“If his usage holds, Mims could be in line for a third-year breakout,” Sam Choudhury wrote. “He’s already one of the most efficient players in the league, finishing second in the NFL in fantasy points per route run (0.72 PPR points) in 2024. Based on what we’ve seen in the preseason, Mims looks to be locked in as the No. 2 WR alongside Sutton, playing on 31 out of 34 snaps (91.2%) with Nix and the starters.”

Payton backed Mims earlier this summer, according to broncoswire.com.

“We saw him take a big step in the middle of the year,” Payton said. “As the team started giving Mims more snaps — including reps at running back — he flourished.”

No. 5 — Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

For this to ring true, Kyler Murray will have to find a way to be more consistent in getting the ball to Harrison. We will see how it plays out, but a fantasy football ADP of 43 overall feels light for a player with this kind of talent.

It may come down to how creative the Cardinals are willing to be with their young player, according to Fantasy Pros.

“Most alpha wide receivers are used in a ton of different alignments to get them open, get them in advantageous matchups, and exploit holes in the defense,” Kevin Tompkins wrote. “The Cardinals seemed very content to stick him on the outside and just keep him there. Let’s hope the utilization for Harrison expands in 2025, because if it does, we’re going to laugh at his WR18 placement as one of the biggest bargains of the offseason.”