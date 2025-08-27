It is fantasy football draft season, and it has been a big run for wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase has been going first overall in a lot of drafts, with Justin Jefferson and Ceedee Lamb not far behind. But the value will be found in the later picks, with players who are going to see increased target shares from last year. Ascending wide receivers Drake London and Jaxon Smith-Njigba highlight the list of potential fantasy football stars.

Drake London will benefit from improved quarterback play

The Atlanta Falcons could have a stellar offense this year with new quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Despite missing the playoffs last year, they were much better off with the rookie than Kirk Cousins. Now, with Penix slated to start all 17 games, Drake London should have an even bigger fantasy football impact. He was a solid producer last year and should get even more than the 158 targets in 2025.

In the three games Penix started, London got 39 total targets. That pace over a full 17-game season would put him at 221 targets. Fantasy football managers should be looking at London as someone who can take a massive step into stardom this year.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the top receiver spot

A lot changed for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. They missed the postseason last year despite winning ten games, and now have a new quarterback and a different wide receiver room. Instead of playing behind DK Metcalf and alongside Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Sam Darnold's top target this season.

Smith-Njigba had 137 targets last season, picking up 1,130 yards and six touchdowns for fantasy football managers. They will be a run-first team again this year, but when Darnold has to throw, he will be looking one place. Smith-Njigba is primed for a big year and is worth that early pick.

Keon Coleman could become a Josh Allen favorite

Fantasy football managers saw Khalil Shakir jump from 45 targets to 100 from 2023 to 2024. Josh Allen does not have Stefon Diggs to lean on anymore, so he should be spreading it around to these young wideouts. After a quiet rookie season, fantasy football managers should keep an eye on Keon Coleman.

Article Continues Below

The Florida State product hauled in 29 of the 57 passes sent his way in 2024. But he took those passes for an astonishing 556 yards and four touchdowns, high numbers considering the lack of catches. This year, after a full season learning the offense, Coleman is primed for a bump.

Can George Pickens become a fantasy football star in Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason. Pickens goes from Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh to Dak Prescott in Dallas, which is a big step up. He also goes from the top option to the secondary option behind Lamb. While that would usually mean less production in fantasy football, it could mean a slight bump for Pickens.

Prescott will look at Lamb first, undoubtedly. But the Pickens targets in the red zone should make him a more productive receiver moving forward than he was in Pittsburgh. And if he hits his stride, he could eclipse his 103 attempts from last year.

Jakobi Meyers gets Geno Smith bump

The Las Vegas Raiders made two big additions in the offseason, bringing in head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. That should be big news for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had 1000 yards with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew last year. He recently requested a trade, but assuming his contract situation plays out, he should be a fantasy football star this year.

While Geno Smith is hardly a Hall of Fame quarterback, he did help DK Metcalf pick up 3,000 yards over three seasons in Seattle. Outside of Brock Bowers, there are not many targets on the Raiders' offense. Smith should lean on Meyers to get the ball down the field and bring his target share up from last year.