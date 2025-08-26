Perhaps Tommy DeVito kept his NFL career alive with a three-touchdown performance in a preseason game. But he couldn’t make the cut with the Giants. So here are the three best Tommy DeVito destinations after getting cut.

The 27-year-old DeVito has a decent track record. He has a career record of 3-5, and completed 65.3% of his passes with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. And he accumulated those numbers on a bad football team.

Will it be enough to land him a spot with another NFL team? Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

Washington Commanders

It seemed like the Commanders had everything in place with Marcus Mariota serving as a quality backup. But his Achilles tendinitis can’t make the Commanders comfortable. And Sam Hartman hasn’t exactly inspired confidence in the preseason.

The Commanders also have Josh Johnson on the roster. And he’s a good QB3. But everybody knows that using Johnson in an NFL game means the team is in disaster mode at the quarterback position.

DeVito makes sense because he has won some football games in his career. If the Commanders have to go without Daniels for a game or two, they are competitive enough this season that a win in those games could be crucial down the road.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said DeVito did his job in New York, according to a post on X by Art Stapleton.

“Yeah, Tommy’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here,” Daboll said.

New England Patriots

Why not? The Patriots just witnessed DeVito hitting on three touchdown passes against them in the preseason. DeVito said he enjoyed showing he still has something, according to giants.com.

“It was a lot of fun,” DeVito said. “It's been a little while since I've gotten some good time to be able to go in there and play. So to be able to have not a set amount of time felt good to be able to go out there and play football again.”

Behind Drake Maye, the Patriots have Joshua Dobbs. He has some ability, but DeVito might be a better short-term answer if the Patriots lose Maye for a period of time.

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is settled in as the starter, and Brandon Allen offers a decent backup option. However, just like the Patriots’ situation, DeVito would be better than Allen.

DeVito said he knows he has been on display during the preseason.

“Obviously said it last year, any time you go on the field, no matter where you are, especially being undrafted, you're performing for all other 31 organizations as well,” DeVito said. “It's important to do that and be where your feet are. Right now, this is where I am, so that's what I'm going to do each day in and day out. I'll let my agent and everything else handle itself if that time were to come.”