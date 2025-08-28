With the Dallas Cowboys reportedly open to listening to trade offers about Micah Parsons from other teams, the football world has been theorizing about the teams most likely to go after the star. As the rumors around the Cowboys and Parsons will persist up until the start of the season, which is fast approaching, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provides some insight into the teams that could trade for Parsons.

After the initial report from Adam Schefter about Dallas being willing to listen to offers, Fowler would follow up on a post he made last week. He would say that the three teams that “make sense in league circles” are the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Arizona Cardinals.

“Last week, Cowboys had received multiple inquiries but hadn't been willing to move on them barring an otherworldly offer,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Teams that make sense in league circles: Packers, Ravens, Cardinals.”

Cowboys want the situation with Micah Parsons resolved before opener

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

As the drama between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues amidst the contract dispute, it seems likely that the team wants the situation to be resolved one way or the other. The same sentiments were echoed by Schefter's original report on the team being open to a trade.

Though a deal is not “imminent,” Dallas wants the current predicament to be finalized before the regular season opener, which for them is on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Several teams have spoken to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential Micah Parsons trade, and for the first time, the Cowboys appear willing to at least listen, according to multiple sources,” Schefter wrote. “No trade is imminent, but another team always could be aggressive enough to make it come together quickly, per sources.”

“The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days, with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schefter continued. “The Cowboys hold their first full practice in preparation for the Eagles on Friday.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Parsons signs a contract extension with the Cowboys or is traded to another team.

