If you’re looking for the top NFL fantasy football running backs, check here. And if you want to know which backs will step forward this season, here’s the path to follow. But if you want to know the five fantasy football running backs who will lose the most touches in 2025, you’re in the right spot.

It’s not that you can’t draft these guys. In fact, they will give you good weeks. However, don’t expect them to deliver the value that some people are placing on them. And don’t expect them to be the bell cow for your championship run this season.

Of course, at the top of the list is a prime example of a guy people should draft. But he’s going to lose the most touches of any elite NFL back.

No. 1 — Saquon Barkley, Eagles

First, Barkley’s chance of getting injured this year is high. That’s what happens when you come off a season of 482 touches. That’s 378 in the regular season, and an additional 104 in the postseason.

The Eagles will not give him the ball that much this year. But there is a caveat. They will likely limit his touches in the first half of the season. But when push comes to shove down the stretch, look for him to get it more like last year. And that’s when the fantasy playoffs are in full swing.

Barkley is a player to be wary of, according to NFL.com.

“Call it Beware the Magical Season,” Marcas Grant wrote. “Call it The Curse of 370. I like to call it The 2K Conundrum. Before Barkley’s blow-up 2024 season, eight players had rushed for 2,000 in a single season. The following year, those players averaged 966 fewer rushing yards. Only two of the eight reached 1,300 rushing yards the next season. A 1,200-rushing-yard season from Barkley wouldn’t be a terrible thing. But it wouldn’t be worthy of a top-three fantasy pick.”

No. 2 — Jonathan Taylor, Colts

It’s not that Taylor doesn’t carry value. But he’s coming off a season where he carried 303 times in just 13 games. That’s massive usage, along with 18 receptions.

And there won’t be a plodding quarterback like Joe Flacco behind center for half of the games. It will be either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. And before you discount Jones carrying the ball, remember he ran 120 times in 2022 for the Giants, and 67 times in 10 games last year.

Yes, Taylor won’t get 300-plus attempts in 13 games this year. And he might not be nearly as good, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Taylor’s role was larger last season than in other recent seasons,” Nathan Jahnke wrote. “But the Colts brought in new backups for this season. They spent a fifth-round pick on D.J. Giddens and [added] veteran free agent Khalil Herbert. All three running backs are best suited for early-down work rather than on third downs. While Taylor’s work in short-yardage situations and at the goal line should be safe, there is a solid chance that one of these running backs can cut into Taylor’s playing time on early downs.”

Taylor has struggled with injuries, and using him less would be a way to possibly keep him on the field every week.

No. 3 — Najee Harris, Chargers

After a 381-touch rookie season, Harris has maintained big volume with 313, 304, and 299. Look for that number to slope even more in 2025.

The problem? Rookie Omarion Hampton’s arrival. Looking at it from the other side, Harris will take touches from Hampton, but also vice versa.

“[Harris] was a perfectly Average Joe during his four seasons with the Steelers,” Grant wrote. “Now Harris moves to the West Coast to keep the tradition of adequacy alive. If both [Harris and Hampton] are healthy — Harris is recovering from an eye injury — they’ll eat off each other’s plates all season. Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and D’Andre Swift are all available in the same range and have far less competition for touches.”

No. 4 — Breece Hall, Jets

After seasons of 299 touches and 266, some folks believe Hall will take off. However, things are working against him.

First, Braelon Allen will likely be in the touch mix more than Hall would like. Also, Hall now has competition for touches with the running quarterback style of Justin Fields. It’s not like Fields will rack up a bunch of carries, but he had 160 in 2022 and 124 in 2023. If it gets anywhere near those totals, it will impact Hall greatly.

And Hall could even be a bust, according to ESPN.

Hall has been injured in the past and averaged his career low in yards per carry last season (4.7).

“Hall … is two years removed from his ACL surgery but is coming off an inefficient 2024 season and likely to see less volume moving forward, notably in the passing game,” Eric Karabell wrote. “Hall has value, but he was outscored on a per-game PPR basis by several options who go a round or more later in ADP (Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, David Montgomery), and I don't see that changing.”

No. 5 — Joe Mixon, Texans

There’s a lot of mileage on Mixon’s body after eight seasons in the NFL. And the Bengals didn’t exactly hold back on his usage from 2017-23. Now, Mixon enters his age-29 season. And he’s hurt going into the year.

Plus, the Texans added Nick Chubb. Now, Chubb isn’t what he used to be. But the Texans didn’t sign him to sit around. Chubb will get carries, and Mixon will get less.

And the foot injury could linger, according to Fantasy Pros.

“While Mixon’s ADP has dropped because of the foot/ankle injury, it hasn’t dropped enough,” Mike Fanelli wrote. “Last year, he averaged 17.2 PPR fantasy points per game. However, the former Oklahoma star was the RB27 from Week 12 through Week 18, averaging 10 fantasy points per contest. Houston has no clear timeline for his return, landing Mixon on my do-not-draft list.”