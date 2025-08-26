By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 26, all 32 NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 players. The cut deadline is widely regarded as the hardest day to be an NFL coach, player, or front-office member. Certain players get cut because of bad contracts or injury concerns, and others simply lose to the numbers game. Here are the best players now available on the open market after initial 53-man rosters were finalized.

Greg Dulcich, TE

Greg Dulcich was drafted in the third round back in 2022 because he had star potential as a pass catcher. Dulcich is extremely athletic and incredibly fast for his position, but injuries prevented him from working out for the Denver Broncos. After making his way to the New York Giants, he finally started to translate his potential into production.

Dulcich caught seven passes for 53 yards this preseason, and in the process, he showed that he can be a weapon in the red zone. The UCLA product had three receiving touchdowns, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Despite doing enough to earn a 53-man roster spot, the Giants let Dulcich go because they have tons of depth at tight end. Dulcich was competing for a roster spot with Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Daniel Bellinger, and Thomas Fidone.

Jalen Mills, S

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59. They'd last won the championship back in 2017, and Jalen Mills was a starting cornerback on that team during their iconic championship run. Mills can also play safety, and he was just let go by the Houston Texans.

Mills was at a disadvantage in making the Texans' roster because he didn't sign until late into training camp. He has also shown signs of regression in recent years. Even so, he is a versatile player with championship-level experience, so some team will likely give him another shot.

Tommy DeVito, QB

The New York Giants weren't going to be able to keep four quarterbacks, and Tommy DeVito was clearly at the bottom of the pecking order in a room that also included Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston. Wilson is the bridge that will start Week 1. Dart was a first-round pick this year who is the future of the team, and Winston is a former first overall pick who has become one of the best backup signal-callers in the NFL.

DeVito is a fan favorite, but that wasn't enough to make the team. Even so, he found some success during his time as the starter. He could be a competent backup for a team with less quarterback depth than New York.

Tyler Huntley, QB

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley was also a part of a deep quarterback room. The Cleveland Browns ended up rostering Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, and trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, but there was no way they could keep the former Lamar Jackson backup as well. Huntley has a Pro Bowl nod to his name, although he is far from a Pro Bowl-caliber player at this point.

He is a reliable backup who can thrive in a system that heavily utilizes run-pass options, though. Huntley has started at least four games in three of the last four seasons.

Ryan Stonehouse, P

Ryan Stonehouse has twice led the NFL in yards per punt, even setting the record for average punt distance (53.1 yards) during his rookie season. That success occurred with the Tennessee Titans, but Stonehouse ended up losing the punting battle against Jake Bailey for the Miami Dolphins job this year.

Although Stonehouse didn't have a great preseason, he is still just 26 years old and more than capable of booting the ball far down the field for a team in need of a punter.

Ian Wheeler, RB

Ian Wheeler was a preseason standout. He had two touchdowns for the Chicago Bears during their 38-0 blowout against the Buffalo Bills. That wasn't enough to secure a roster spot in Chicago, but the tape is out on the running back, and his audition should land him a gig elsewhere.

Isaiah Simmons, LB

Isaiah Simmons can be classified as a draft bust. He hasn't lived up to expectations since being drafted eighth overall in 2020. Even so, Simmons is an uber-versatile player capable of playing all over whatever defense he joins next. Simmons had a few disastrous plays during his brief stint with the Green Bay Packers, but he can be plugged and played at a number of different spots on a team in need of defensive depth.

Carson Steele, RB

Carson Steele became a fan favorite for Kansas City Chiefs supporters around this time last year. Steele can play halfback or fullback, and he even spent brief time at returner, slot receiver, wide receiver, and tight end last season. Unfortunately, Steele had a costly fumble to begin his career last year, and he seemingly never regained the trust of the Chiefs' coaching staff.

Article Continues Below

Diontae Johnson, WR

Diontae Johnson is a former Pro Bowler who has lost his way in the NFL over the last year. Best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Johnson played for the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans last season.

Drama followed him at each of those locations, and the receiver didn't make the Browns' 53-man roster this year. Still, it seems like the veteran could bounce back in a big way if he were to find the right home. Johnson has a 1,000-yard season to his name from not long ago.

Mike Edwards, S

Mike Edwards is a veteran defensive back, and winning seems to follow him. Edwards has two championship rings, and he played on a Chiefs team that made it to the Super Bowl last season. Edwards was one of the biggest surprise cuts during cut-down day.

Kenyon Green, OG

Kenyon Green was the key return in the Philadelphia Eagles' trade of C.J. Grander-Johnson. That move was heavily scrutinized, and concerns were confirmed when the Eagles cut Green before the start of the regular season. Green was one of the worst offensive linemen in the league last season, but he was drafted in the first round as recently as 2022. It isn't a guarantee that Green will ever pan out, but a team interested in a reclamation project could sign Green.

Mike Hilton, CB

Mike Hilton is a solid slot cornerback, and despite previously trading Jalen Ramsey away, the Miami Dolphins decided not to keep Hilton on the 53-man roster. Hilton has started 56 games over the course of his career.

Justin Simmons, S

Not long ago, Justin Simmons was one of the best safeties in the NFL. He wasn't even a victim of roster cuts this year because he has yet to sign a deal. Simmons was one of the best free agents heading into the offseason, and he remains so after 53-man rosters have been decided.

K.J. Osborn, WR

K.J. Osborn is a reliable third or fourth option at the receiver position. He had three productive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before a down season last year. Osborn didn't make the Washington Commanders' roster because the team was deep at receiver, especially after agreeing to a new deal with Terry McLaurin. Osborn should land on his feet and secure a new deal soon.

Trent Brown, OT

Trent Brown stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 380 pounds. Brown has long been an above-average to great offensive tackle, and the Texans brought him in to help fix their offensive line woes. Brown is recovering from a torn patellar tendon, though, so the Texans decided to let him go and stick with their other pass-blocking options.