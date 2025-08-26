The NFL preseason is over, and teams are in the process of cutting their rosters down to 53 players. With positional competitions around the league being all but over for the most part, there is more clarity on how the season may play out. Here are record predictions and potential playoff outcomes for all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2025 season.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Record prediction: 11-6

Playoff prediction: #6 seed lose in Divisional Round

After a nearly decade-long slump after winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos returned to relevancy with Bo Nix under center. They have arguably the best defense in the league led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain and big-play magnet Nik Bonitto.

Kansas City Chiefs

Record prediction: 14-3

Playoff prediction: #1 seed, win Super Bowl 60

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a dynasty. They've made the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, and despite the fact that they lost Super Bowl 59, nobody would be surprised if they collected another ring at season's end. Patrick Mahomes is coming off a statistical down season, but an MVP-caliber year could be in the making. This very well could be Travis Kelce's last season, too.

Las Vegas Raiders

Record prediction: 6-11

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Las Vegas Raiders had a disastrous quarterback carousel last year. They have stability at the position with Geno Smith leading the way. Smith will rely heavily on Brock Bowers, the tight end who set the rookie record for receptions last season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Record prediction: 8-9

Playoff prediction: N/A

Jim Harbaugh brought an emphasis on defense and dirty work when he became the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach. His next challenge will be helping Justin Herbert rediscover the elite passing abilities he showed in his first two seasons in the NFL. Herbert has statistically regressed over the last three seasons, but the Chargers brought back Keenan Allen to pair with Ladd McConkey, and they also drafted Tre Harris and Keandre Lambert-Smith. Furthermore, their first-round pick was another offensive weapon: running back Omarion Hampton.

AFC North

Cleveland Browns

Record prediction: 5-12

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Cleveland Browns decided on Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. The veteran was in a competition for the starting gig with former first-rounder Kenny Pickett and 2025 draftees Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The team promised Myles Garrett that they'd compete soon before they gave him one of the biggest contract extensions in NFL history. Winning might elude the team more than they'd hope this season, though.

Baltimore Ravens

Record prediction: 11-6

Playoff prediction: #5 seed, lose in Wild Card Round

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in the AFC for a while now, but they just haven't been able to get past the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson and company have the talent to finally break through, so a loss in the Wild Card Round would be a major disappointment.

Cincinnati Bengals

Record prediction: 11-6

Playoff prediction: #3 seed, lose in Wild Card Round

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great offense and a horrible defense last year. Not much has changed. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase could very well lead the NFL in passing yards and receiving yards again, as they did last year. The defense did get some glimmer of hope when the team finally caved in and gave Trey Hendrickson a new contract.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record prediction: 7-10

Playoff prediction: N/A

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers always find a way to be good. In fact, they've never been below .500 with Tomlin at the helm. That could change this year, even with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers leading the team. Pittsburgh has stiff competition in their division, and they are seemingly trending in the wrong direction. Rodgers didn't show much to prove that he still has something left in the tank during his New York Jets tenure.

AFC East

New England Patriots

Record prediction: 8-9

Playoff prediction: N/A

Drake Maye showed signs of stardom during his rookie season. The New England Patriots also invested more in free agency than any other team. The team added Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, Morgan Moses, Milton Williams, Garrett Bradbury, and Mack Hollins during the offseason, which should lead to more wins this season. The team may still be a ways away from true contention, though.

New York Jets

Record prediction: 5-12

Playoff prediction: N/A

Justin Fields is one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, but he is subpar as a thrower. He is the man quarterbacking the Jets this season. Fields will carry the ball often as will running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, but it might not be enough to prevent the Jets from having a bottom-10 offense for the 10th straight season.

Buffalo Bills

Record prediction: 13-4

Playoff prediction: #2 seed, lose in Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills, like the Ravens, have an elite quarterback and a great team surrounding him, but it hasn't been enough to get the best of the Chiefs in the postseason. Josh Allen won the MVP last season, and the Bills will certainly be in the running to make the Super Bowl this season.

Miami Dolphins

Record prediction: 7-10

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Miami Dolphins' offseason was filled with drama from the second it started as Tyreek Hill requested a trade right when the Dolphins' 2024 season ended. Hill and the Dolphins seemingly made amends, but the team may still be destined to fail. Mike McDaniel has become a fan-favorite around the league, but he'd be on the hot seat if Miami misses the playoffs again, as would Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

Record prediction: 6-11

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Indianapolis Colts decided on Daniel Jones as their quarterback over Anthony Richardson. Despite the former fourth overall pick's struggles, that was an interesting decision because Jones hasn't shown much promise during his career, either. Jones will have plenty of weapons to throw to, including Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, and Michael Pittman, but that might not be enough for him to buck the bust label.

Houston Texans

Record prediction: 11-6

Playoff prediction: #4 seed, lose in AFC Championship

After one of the best rookie seasons ever, in which he led the league in both passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio, C.J. Stroud had somewhat of a sophomore slump. A bounce-back year can be expected, and the Houston Texans could get closer to reaching their potential this season as long as the injuries don't add up again. Unfortunately, the Texans haven't gotten off to a great start in that regard as Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Tennessee Titans

Record prediction: 7-10

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Tennessee Titans employ the No. 1 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. Expectations are sky high for Cam Ward. The quarterback from Miami will help turn the Titans in the right direction, but the team is likely still a few years away from contending for championships.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Record prediction: 9-8

Playoff prediction: #7 seed, lose in Wild Card Round

Ward was the No. 1 pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to pick at No. 2. There, they selected two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Colorado product is going to play full-time at both receiver and cornerback, which is unprecedented in the modern NFL. Offensively, he will help form an exciting receiver tandem with Brian Thomas. The Jaguars can be a surprise team to break out and make the postseason.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

Record prediction: 10-7

Playoff prediction: #4 seed, lose in Wild Card Round

The San Francisco 49ers were ravaged by injuries last season. If they can stay healthy, more wins should follow, but the team also lost a ton of starters in free agency. Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr. form quite the impressive backfield as long as the former avoids injuries this season.

Seattle Seahawks

Record prediction: 9-8

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Seattle Seahawks are banking on Sam Darnold's coming-out party being legitimate. The ex-draft-bust broke out last season with the Minnesota Vikings, and he was rewarded with a big contract by the Seahawks because of it. Time will tell if the quarterback's success was a product of Kevin O'Connell's play-calling genius or if he has finally reached the potential that scouts saw in him when he was drafted third overall.

Arizona Cardinals

Record prediction: 6-11

Playoff prediction: N/A

A 6-11 season would likely signal the end of Kyler Murray starting at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. The team did overhaul their defense with the additions of Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Calais Campbell, so perhaps they can exceed their record prediction here.

Los Angeles Rams

Record prediction: 8-9

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Los Angeles Rams expect Matthew Stafford to be okay, but his back injury definitely has to be worrisome for Rams fans. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams form an impressive receiver duo for Stafford if the effects of his injury don't linger throughout the season. The NFC West being highly competitive this year could hold the Rams out of the playoffs.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Record prediction: 10-7

Playoff prediction: #6 seed, lose in Divisional Round

Caleb Williams disappointed in year one after being one of the most highly touted prospects ever. Expect big improvements in year two, especially now that the Chicago Bears overhauled their offensive line and added even more weapons for Williams to throw to. Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Ozzy Trapilo, and Luke Newman were added in the offseason to give Williams more time to throw, and Colston Loveland and Luther Burden join D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet, and Rome Odunze as pass-catching options.

Detroit Lions

Record prediction: 11-6

Playoff prediction: #1 seed, lose Super Bowl 60

The Detroit Lions led the NFL in points per game (33.2) last season, but their Super Bowl hopes fell short because the defense was bitten by the injury bug. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams should pack an offensive punch again, and with Aidan Hutchinson returning to the fold on defense, the Lions will be one of the best teams in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings

Record prediction: 9-8

Playoff prediction: N/A

After spending his first season in street clothes, J.J. McCarthy will be lined up under center for the Minnesota Vikings. Finding success in the NFL right away is never easy for quarterbacks, but McCarthy has the ultimate security blanket in Justin Jefferson. The team also added tons of talent to their front seven on defense. Unfortunately, they play in the best division in football.

Green Bay Packers

Record prediction: 10-7

Playoff prediction: #5 seed, lose in Divisional Round

Like last season, three teams squeezed into the playoffs in the NFC North, and that could end up being the case once again. Jordan Love has one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers have a reliable defense.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Record prediction: 11-6

Playoff prediction: #2 seed, lose in NFC Championship

The defending Super Bowl champions suffered the same offseason fate that a lot of teams do after taking home the Lombardi Trophy, that being that they lost a lot of talent in free agency because their players were highly coveted around the league. Even so, the Philadelphia Eagles did a good job of replenishing the roster, and they will certainly be in the running for another championship.

Dallas Cowboys

Record prediction: 7-10

Playoff prediction: N/A

A 7-10 season would be a major disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys, but it isn't unrealistic. Micah Parsons remains without a new contract, and Jerry Jones hasn't shown much faith in Dak Prescott this year leading up to the regular season.

New York Giants

Record prediction: 2-15

Playoff prediction: N/A

The New York Giants have a good chance of being the worst team in the NFL this season. Russell Wilson has received another chance at being a starting quarterback despite his recent tenures with the Broncos and Steelers failing miserably. If Jaxson Dart does supplant him at some point this season, there will certainly be rookie growing pains. The Giants only won three games last season, so a two-win season is on the table for the team.

Washington Commanders

Record prediction: 10-7

Playoff prediction: #7 seed, lose in Wild Card Round

Jayden Daniels took the Washington Commanders to new heights during his rookie season. The team finally extended his favorite target, Terry McLaurin, too, and Deebo Samuel and Jacory Croskey-Merritt will bring a new dynamic to an already impressive offense.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Record prediction: 9-8

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Atlanta Falcons finished 8-9 last year, and marginal improvement can be expected in Michael Penix Jr.'s second season. Kirk Cousins is still on the roster as Penix's backup, but he could very well be traded at some point. Regardless, the Falcons will want to hand the ball off plenty, as Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints

Record prediction: 3-14

Playoff prediction: N/A

The New Orleans Saints could very well finish with the worst record in the NFL. Here, they are predicted to go 3-14. The team still hasn't even decided on a Week 1 starting quarterback. Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler have been in a competition for the gig, but neither is expected to find much success this year.

Carolina Panthers

Record prediction: 8-9

Playoff prediction: N/A

Bryce Young showed signs of promise late last season after being benched earlier in the year. The Carolina Panthers have given him the weapons to ensure he reaches his potential with back-to-back first-round receiver selections. The team took Xavier Legette last year and Tetairoa McMillan this year. The Panthers desperately need their former first overall pick to pan out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record prediction: 10-7

Playoff prediction: #3 seed, lose in Wild Card Round

Baker Mayfield has been dominant since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the team has already struggled with injuries this year before the regular season has even gotten started. Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, and Jalen McMillan are just a few key players who could be out to start the year. If the Buccaneers can get healthy, though, they will be legitimate threats to the rest of the league.