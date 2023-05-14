Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

One of the most intriguing free agents available in the NFL right now is Carson Wentz. The former first overall pick was let go by the Washington Commanders after an underwhelming season. Even though he doesn’t have a team, Wentz is still working out and waiting for his opportunity, per Jeremy Fowler.

“Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on @SportsCenter …He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into the offseason to see what develops. But he’s open to starter or backup roles.”

Wentz has fallen far from his stellar rookie season in Philadelphia. The former Eagles star looked to be on the path to become a superstar in the NFL. However, an unfortunate injury in his sophomore year seemingly exposed his faults. After more struggles in Philly, the team traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in favor of Jalen Hurts.

Since then, Wentz has been wildly inconsistent in the most maddening way possible. There are games where he plays solidly and helps lead the team to victory. However, Wentz’ trigger finger and hero ball tendencies. has also lost his teams countless games. Indy’s late-season collapse in the 2021 NFL season is a perfect representation of the Wentz experience.

There aren’t exactly many NFL teams looking to have a starting QB on their roster, at least someone on Carson Wentz’ level. At this point, he’s most likely going to be a backup for a team in 2023. Perhaps that “demotion” will lead to him having a resurgence. The talent is still there, you can see flashes of the brilliance that made him an MVP contender before. It just needs to be controlled a bit.