Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb helped lead the NFC to a win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl flag football game with a touchdown in the game’s final seconds.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back with 20 seconds remaining in the game, surveying the field for any open option. He threw a pass as Lamb got himself open over the middle. Lamb broke a tackle before backpedaling into the end zone, celebrating with his arms raised as he skipped around the field.

CeeDee Lamb earned just under 1,360 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Cowboys this season, earning his second Pro-Bowl selection during his three seasons in the NFL. Lamb led the Cowboys with 185 receiving yards and 14 receptions on 19 targets during the postseason, hauling in 10 of his 13 targets as the Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Levi’s Stadium in the NFC Divisional round.

Smith earned his first Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns in Seattle this season, his first invitation to the games since he was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2013 draft by the New York Jets. He threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-23 victory by the Niners in the Wild Card round.

Smith sounded off on the chip he had on his shoulder after the Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

“I really wanted to prove those guys right, coach [Pete] Carroll, John Schneider, just how much faith they showed in me obviously trading away Russell Wilson,” Smith told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It had nothing to do with me, but just trading away the franchise cornerstone for 10 years and making the transition, and then a guy like myself who had been written off, been on the beach and then for them to see the work that I’ve been putting in, because I have been putting in an immense amount of work behind the scenes.”