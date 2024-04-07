We're now in the late portion of the NFL free agency and there are still several big names available. One of which is Dalvin Cook who is coming off a down season. As of now, the market has been quiet for Cook, but the veteran running back has a message for every team in the league.
When it comes down to it, Dalvin Cook believes he's still the same player he always has been. Even if he just came off the worst season of his career. The veteran running back fully believes he can be an asset for any team willing to take a chance on him, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston.
“I've got it all. The tools are still here. I didn't really get no reps last year. So, the legs are fresh, so the resume speaks for itself. I'm still Dalvin Cook. I'm still that guy. For me, I don't like to toot my own horn. I just like to go out there, put my helmet on, and line up on the grass.”
Cook played for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens last season. He ran for just 214 yards and fumbled twice. Breece Hall carried the work load in New York and forced Dalvin Cook out of the running back rotation. Meanwhile, Baltimore didn't utilize him at all after signing him as a free agent.
It was just two seasons ago when Cook posted career numbers. So, it makes sense why he believes he still has some juice left. However, the NFL has gone down a path that doesn't value the running back position like it used to. It's a tough situation for Dalvin Cook as he tries to find a landing spot that will give him a bigger workload.
Luckily for him it's still early in the offseason. Maybe a team will be more willing to sign Dalvin Cook after the NFL Draft. This years class isn't deep at the running back position and somebody may need a veteran on the roster to provide some nice depth. But only time will tell if it plays out in Cook's favor.
Dalvin Cook's best landing spots
There are several teams that could use a running back right now but four of them standout amongst the rest. Dalvin Cook could find himself in a solid situation with one of either the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, or Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders moved on from Josh Jacobs and are likely to give Zamir White a chance to be the starting running back. However, right behind him is Dalvin Cook‘s old teammate, Alexander Mattison, who failed to live up to expectations for the Minnesota Vikings.
As for the Giants, they decided to let Saquon Barkley move on in free agency. The front office did sign Devin Singletary this offseason. However, they could really use a solid one-two punch in the run game. For that reason, it would make sense for Dalvin Cook to sign with New York if they don't acquire a rookie through the NFL Draft.
Lastly, the Cowboys have stood idly by as the other 31 teams signed everyone. Dallas currently has Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn on the roster. But neither of them have done anything to believe they can carry the workload as the top two options. So, Dalvin Cook would make a ton of sense Dallas.
Keep an eye on the veteran running back. Things should pick up steam for him after the NFL Draft. Hopefully, he finds a landing spot that will give him a chance to play to prove he still has what it takes.