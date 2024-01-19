Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes that Dalvin Cook can be a real contributor against the Houston Texans.

Head coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are currently gearing up for their 2024 NFL postseason run after enjoying a well-earned bye week last week during the Wild Card round. Harbaugh and his staff guided the Ravens to the best record in the AFC this year at 13-4, led by quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, but the team is not fully satisfied as they head into the playoffs.

The most recent evidence of this came when the Ravens opted to add running back Dalvin Cook to their 53-man playoff roster earlier this week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cook spent the majority of this season with the New York Jets, who saw their season essentially fall off of the rails the moment Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on the first drive of the campaign.

Now, Harbaugh is opening up about what he's seen from Dalvin Cook so far in the limited amount of reps he's had with Baltimore.

“We’ve seen him in practice,” said Harbaugh, per Noah Trister of Yahoo. “He looks good, and he’s going to be out there like everybody else trying to do whatever he can do to help us win the game.”

Cook has seen his production dip a bit in this his age-28 season following a legendary college career at Florida State. However, for a Ravens running back room that has been dealt their fair share of injuries this season, Baltimore will surely take all of the help they can get in that department for the playoffs.