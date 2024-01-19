Will the Ravens let him cook?

The Baltimore Ravens are ready to roll. John Harbaugh had a lot of time to rest his players and prepare schemes for this divisional matchup against the Houston Texans. They will need a tough defense to close out and knock the wind off CJ Stroud. Moreover, a gun-slinging offense is necessary for them to outscore their NFL Playoffs opponents. Dalvin Cook clearly has a plan on the ground to help the Lamar Jackson-led squad, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I'm not looking forward to a role or anything. They call the No. 31, I'm going to be out. So whatever my role is, whatever they call upon me, they'll get 1000% percent out of Dalvin,” the Ravens running back declared.

John Harbaugh has stated that Dalvin Cook will be of value to them heading into the NFL Playoffs. Now, this does not guarantee that he will play against the Texans. But, if the Ravens do choose to play him, there will be huge expectations for their rushing attacks.

What will the Ravens' production look like with Cook?

So far, Gus Edwards has been the leading running back for the Ravens. In their game against the Miami Dolphins where their squad was complete, Edwards had 16 carries which got them 68 rushing yards and a touchdown. Since then, Melvin Gordon III has been waived which means an opportunity has opened up for Cook in the Ravens rotation.

The Ravens had Lamar Jackson rushing more than any other running back aside from Edwards. With Cook, they could get far more production than the others in this Texans matchup. For the season, he has played 15 games which gave 67 attempts to run the ball. This netted him 214 rushing yards. But, the 28-year-old can still turn the jets on. His year with a decent squad Minnesota Vikings squad saw him notch 69 yards per contest. Cook needs to turn the clock back a little before he gets set.

Every single weapon needs to come out for the Ravens in this game. CJ Stroud will be contained by their defense but they still need to prove that they can bury this young squad with as many points as possible.