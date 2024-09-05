The state of college sports is approaching a disastrous level, according to former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees. The legendary performer with the New Orleans Saints and Purdue University during his college career does not like the way the transfer portal and NIL have influenced college sports in recent years.

Brees was on the Dan Patrick Show and he said that he thought that players' ability to transfer from one program to another for the purposed of earning NIL benefits or because of conflict with coaches was not helping those players develop their skills.

“I think too often guys are in situations where if they don’t get what they want – if they’re getting coached too hard or if they face a little bit of adversity – they just jump ship,” Brees said while answering host Dan Patrick's question.” I don’t think that’s the message that we want to send to young people, especially our future leaders.”

Brees believes that players who stay in a program and either earn their position in the lineup or wait for older or more talented players to graduate are going to be better off in the long run than those who transfer in order to pick up some fast cash or gain a new opportunity elsewhere.

Brees delivered advice for Arch Manning of Texas

While discussing the transfer portal and the allure of the money available to players through NIL, Brees had some advice for Texas Longhorn backup quarterback Arch Manning, who is waiting his turn while Quinn Ewers starts for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Brees advised the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning to stay just where he is. Brees thinks the younger Manning will benefit the most by staying in Austin, Texas, because his opportunity will come when he is ready to perform as the starter for the Longhorn program.

Texas is one of the most highly rated programs in the nation. The Longhorns are the third-ranked team in the nation and they are facing a huge test this weekend when they go to Michigan Stadium to take on the 10th-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan won the national championship a year ago, and the Wolverines take a 16-game winning streak into this game against the Longhorns.

Texas is coming off a 52-0 victory over Colorado State in the team's season opener. Quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Texas is a 7 1/2-point favorite over Michigan. The Wolverines defeated Fresno State in their season opener.