Emmanuel Sanders announces NFL retirement after 12 seasons

Longtime NFL wide receiver and former Denver Broncos star Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement via his Instagram account on Wednesday. The 35-year-old shared an emotional message with his fans on the social media platform, in which he declared his career in the pros had reached its end.

Sanders played 12 years in the NFL, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and the Buffalo Bills. His best years came as a member of the Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2015.

During his Broncos tenure, Sanders started 77 of the 78 games he played. He caught 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns across six seasons with the team. Sanders made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016, though his best season was the former, during which he logged a career-high 101 receptions, 1,404 yards, and 9 touchdown receptions. In total, Sanders featured in 172 NFL games and scored 51 touchdowns.

Sanders had remained a free agent throughout the offseason, but after failing to lock down a new deal, the veteran wideout is opting for retirement instead. He spent the 2021 season with the Bills, featuring in 14 games and making 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns.

Emmanuel Sanders entered the league as a third-round draft pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t make much of an impact in Pittsburgh throughout the life of his rookie deal, but broke out when arriving in Denver. Sanders played his college football at SMU, where he scored 34 touchdowns across four years at the program.