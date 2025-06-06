After trotting out one of the worst run games in 2024, it is hard for the Denver Broncos to get fans excited about that aspect of their game in 2025. Yet, with a strong performance in rookie minicamp and OTAs, RJ Harvey is doing just that.

The Broncos took Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, within an hour of trading back with the Detroit Lions. After taking Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round, Denver made Harvey its first of three selections on Day Two.

Harvey has been nothing but impressive since then, only making general manager George Paton more confident in his decision. The running back's speed and agility impressed coaches and onlookers at the Broncos' 2025 rookie minicamp, silencing early doubters for the time being.

While Harvey continues to gain widespread approval, not everyone was pleased with his early draft selection. Many did not like his advanced age, with the UCF alum turning 24 in February. Running back notoriously has the shortest average career length of any position in the NFL, causing many to believe that he will only contribute to a winning roster for a few years.

Regardless, Harvey's speed, vision and tenacity made him the fifth running back taken off the board. The team's investment in Harvey only furthered after the Broncos let Javonte Williams walk in free agency.

There is a lot to dissect about Harvey, and his career has yet to even officially begin. But so far, he has been everything the Broncos hoped for early in the 2025 offseason.

RJ Harvey is impressing at 2025 OTAs

By spending an early Day Two pick on a 24-year-old rookie running back, the Broncos clearly believe in Harvey as an immediate starter. They have treated him as such in OTAs, and RJ Harvey has been up for the challenge.

Despite losing Williams, the Broncos still return Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime and Tyler Badie. None were very efficient in 2024, though Badie showed flashes in a minute sample size before suffering a frightening back injury. Yet, Denver chose not to sign a veteran in free agency, opting to find its long-term answer in the draft instead.

Since landing in the Mile High City, Harvey has impressed in every aspect. Not only is his speed and lateral quickness a sight for sore eyes, but his pass-catching out of the backfield turned heads. The Broncos reportedly deployed him as a route-runner in several passing plays, where Harvey showed off his quick feet and sticky hands.

RJ Harvey putting in work at Broncos OTAs

Despite the praise Harvey has received during the Broncos' OTAs, Denver still hosted free agent J.K. Dobbins for a visit in early June. The move caused many to wonder if they still had faith in Harvey, but the team's actions since Dobbins' visit have only affirmed their confidence in the rookie.

After hosting Dobbins, Sean Payton said he “likes” his backfield the way it currently is, per team reporter Zac Stevens. Considering how poorly the group played in 2024, that statement is a testament to his trust in Harvey more than anything. Dobbins posted a career-high 905 rushing yards with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, nearly double the amount any Broncos rusher had.

Broncos need RJ Harvey in 2025

Even if the Broncos end up signing Dobbins, they need RJ Harvey to deliver in 2025. Since entering the league in 2019, Dobbins has been one of the most injury-prone players in the league, playing only two full seasons. Denver rightfully believes in Harvey as its lead back.

Fans love to criticize Harvey for his age, but he has done nothing but impress on the field. Entering the league at 24 certainly shortens his professional career, but it does make him physically ready to welcome a full workload off the bat. Harvey was a workhorse in his final two seasons at UCF, racking up 458 carries for 2,993 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns since 2023.

It does not take an expert to take one look at Harvey and see what pops off on paper. Despite standing at just 5-foot-8, Harvey has a sturdy lower-body base that rivals Saquon Barkley. He is not the type of player to run through a brick wall like Cam Skattebo, but he is much more physical than someone who ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash should be.

The Broncos have a new quad-zilla on their team after drafting RJ Harvey

After impressing as a rookie, Bo Nix is ready to take the Broncos to the next level in 2025. With the quarterback situation now handled, Denver's biggest question mark entering the offseason was its middling backfield. Harvey is the type of player who can change that stigma and form an elite one-two punch with Nix for the foreseeable future.

Led by veteran Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, the Broncos already have an elite offensive line. Blocking was not to blame for their poor run game in 2024. Denver leaned more on Nix's arm down the stretch out of necessity, but the offense will be at its best with a competent run game.

Historically, running backs thrive in Payton's offenses. When he was with the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Pierre Thomas, Deuce McAllister and many others all reached new heights in Payton's system.

Like Nix, Harvey might need a grace period to adjust to the next level before hitting his stride. However, coming off a strong showing at OTAs, the rookie figures to hit the ground running with the Broncos in 2025.