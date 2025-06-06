The Denver Broncos had a solid year last season, as they were led by Bo Nix in his rookie season. As the year progressed, so did Nix's ability to make plays, and that got them into the playoffs, where they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Expectations should be high now that Nix has a year under his belt, and offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey sees a lot of special attributes about the quarterback.

“The confidence, the competitiveness, the willingness to get after Sean at times, this is Bo’s team. He knows that. Everybody knows that,” McGlinchey said via Troy Renck of the Denver Post. “And it’s really cool to see him manage expectations. He doesn’t give a (bleep). He has such a talent of blocking out anything that doesn’t matter to him.

“I think that’s what separates the great ones: simplifying your life to make sure that everything is going towards one goal. The way he has looked the last two weeks, this kid is on his way to really taking off.”

It looks like Nix has the trust of his teammates, and that will go a long way as the Broncos will try to make strides ahead of the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

Broncos players continue to speak highly of Bo Nix

Not only are players on offense giving Nix his credit, but the defense sees something special in him as well. In an interview with DJ Siddiqi of ClutchPoints, Pat Surtain II spoke about Nix and what he sees in the quarterback when he's on the field.

“He has a certain demeanor to him,” Surtain said. “I feel like he's all about football, but when he is off the field, he's an advocate towards God and spreading that word out towards the locker room. When you have a person that follows that role, you just look to him in the highest ways. He's a great teammate, a great person as well too, a great leader.”

People have been talking about Nix like he's been a veteran in the league for some time, and it seems like he caught on to the playbook at a fast pace as well. With a head coach such as Sean Payton, who has won at a high level before, Nix will continue to develop as a solid quarterback in the league and will be put in the right situations to do so.