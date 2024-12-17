Week 15 in the NFL helped make the AFC playoff picture a little clearer. Some teams, like the No. 2-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers, secured a playoff spot without even picking up a win.

In a battle for Pennsylvania, the Steelers traveled to Philadelphia for a showdown between the top seeds in each conference. However, it was the Eagles who walked away with a 27-13 victory.

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, picked up a win on Sunday to secure their postseason spot. In doing so, they continued to push the Miami Dolphins further down the AFC standings.

With their victories, Houston and Pittsburgh join the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, who now occupy four of the seven available playoff spots in the AFC.

Let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC playoff picture is shaping up after Week 15.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, 1st in AFC West)

The Chiefs still have just one loss on the season and lead the AFC with the No. 1 seed. But things weren't exactly perfect for Kansas City on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes ended up leaving the game with an ankle injury, though the results turned out negative. Still, Mahomes is listed as week to week. At the very least, Kansas City doesn't have to worry about securing a playoff berth.

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3, 1st in AFC East)

For the second straight week, the Bills were tested, and this time it was against the No. 1 team in the AFC in the Detroit Lions. It was also the second week Josh Allen helped lead the team to post over 40 points. At least this time, the Bills came away with a win, holding onto the No. 2 seed.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4, 1st in AFC North)

Russell Wilson was held to a season-low of 128 yards and TJ Watt was lost to an ankle injury in the Steelers loss to the Eagles. It also continued Pittsburgh's skid against Philadelphia that dates back to 1965, per ESPN. As mentioned, the Steelers still earned their way into the playoffs, despite the loss.

4. Houston Texans (9-5, 1st in AFC South)

The Texans still maintain their lead in the AFC South and likewise still hold onto the No. 4 seed. Even though next week the Chiefs look to be Mahomes-less, the Texans have to go into Kansas City, then host the Ravens and finally finish the season up on the road in a division matchup against the Titans.

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5, 2nd in AFC North)

The Ravens came back off a bye week to thump the New York Giants, with Lamar Jackson throwing for five touchdowns. They still have a good shot of taking the AFC North from the Steelers grasp, starting with their meeting this weekend. Baltimore holds the tiebreaker over the Broncos based on head-to-head win percentage.

6. Denver Broncos (9-5, 3rd in AFC West)

It's been a month since the Broncos lost a game. While Nix didn't play his best game–three touchdowns to three interceptions and 130 yards–Denver's defense was once again exceptional, causing five turnovers against the Colts. Out of all those in the AFC playoff picture, the Broncos could have the toughest remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Bengals and then back at home to face the Chiefs.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 2nd in AFC West)

The Chargers are by no means out of the AFC playoff picture but they played their worst game of the season in Week 15. Los Angeles took a 40-17 drumming from Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Justin Herbert threw his first interception since Week 2 after 357 attempts. They've now lost three out of their last four with the Broncos on deck.

8. Indianapolis Colts, (6-7, 2nd in AFC South)

Bad play calls and all, the Colts were more or less embarrassed against the Broncos, though they didn't necessarily lose any ground in the AFC playoff picture. They're still just on the outside looking being the first one out at the No. 8 seed.

9. Miami Dolphins (6-7, 2nd in AFC East)

The Dolphins had a chance to improve their chances of securing one of the top seven seeds, but Tua Tagovailoa, who has been a boost for Miami since returning from injury weeks ago, threw three costly interceptions against the Texans that derailed any hopes of a Dolphins victory.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8, 3rd in AFC North)

Joe Burrow continues his historic season, putting up massive numbers once again. He threw three more touchdowns in a Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans. However, with the Bengals sitting three spots out of the final AFC playoff spot, time is running out with just three weeks left in the season to make a postseason push.