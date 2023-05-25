After a slew of roster moves, Riley Patterson is no longer kicking for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, the Jaguars have sent Patterson to his former team in the Detroit Lions.

Patterson has been traded to the Lions for a 2026 conditional seventh-round draft pick, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. His trade comes after the Jaguars signed former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

With McManus now in town, the Jaguars no longer had a need for Patterson. Trading him to the Lions ensured Jacksonville got something in return, rather than just letting their kicker walk. To make room for Riley Patterson, the Lions released wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Patterson spent just one season in Jacksonville, although he did start all 17 games. The kicker knocked went 36-of-37 on extra point chances and 30-of-35 on field goals attempts. Still, when the Broncos released McManus, the Jaguars decided to pounce. McManus is coming off of a year in which he hit 25 of his 27 extra points and 28 of his 36 field goals.

But while Patterson may no longer be with the Jaguars, he’ll have another opportunity for NFL success with the Lions. The kicker actually began his career in Detroit, as the team signed him off of the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2021. Coming back to the Lions, Patterson will now join Michael Badgely and John Parker Romo as the team’s kickers.

Patterson had just a one-year stint in Jacksonville. He’ll now go back to the Lions, looking to build off of his newfound experience.