sThe Detroit Lions have one of the most complete teams in the NFL. They had a dominant regular season in 2024, and perhaps the only reason they didn't play in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles was the injury factor. The Lions played hard on defense for 17 games, but when they met the Washington Commanders in the divisional playoff game, their defense could no longer stand up to the opposition's offensive plan of attack.

The biggest weakness was the pass rush, and that should change with the return of explosive edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He fractured his fibula early in the season and the Lions did not have a pass rusher with more than 5.0 sacks last year. The Lions drafted defensive tackle Tyleik Williams from Ohio State and he should be able to improve the Detroit front line.

The Lions were able to build on their many strengths during the offseason. That includes through the NFL Draft and the signing of undrafted rookies. They may have found a wideout who will be able to make the roster and help out starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in the upcoming season. Free agent wideout Jackson Meeks has been described as a “dawg” who will do anything to help his team win.

Meeks has the kind of makeup that Lions head coach Dan Campbell appreciates

Meeks played three years of college football at Georgia where he was a little-used backup before moving on to Syracuse for the 2024 season. It turned out the transfer was the best move for Meeks as he became a key receiver for the Orange. He caught 78 passes for 1,021 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In addition to his production, he has the kind of size that scouts and coaches like. He checks in at 6-2 and 205 pounds.

While Meeks has the size and toughness that will allow him to compete successfully on the practice field during rookie OTAs and minicamps, he is not going to win points with his speed. He is not a burner and that is one of the reasons that he did not get drafted.

Meekdemonstrated his toughness on a regular basis and he was not afraid to battle opposing defensive backs for passes that that were up for grabs. He had 21 contested catches a year ago, a figure that ranked second among FBS receivers. The ability to fight for the ball should get the attention of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions have not guaranteed Meeks that he would make the team but they have paid him $200,000 and they would not have done that unless they believed in his talent and work ethic.

The Lions have brought in a number of undrafted free agents who could find themselves on an NFL roster or taxi squad. In addition to Meeks, Boston College running back Kye Robichaux, Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn, Grand Valley State safety Ian Kennelly and Houston edge rusher Ketih Cooper will all have a chance to prove that they belong at the next level.